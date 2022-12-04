StockNews.com Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.01 and a 200-day moving average of $265.72.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 304.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

