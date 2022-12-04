StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71.

LCNB Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

