StockNews.com Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

