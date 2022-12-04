StockNews.com Upgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NYSE:LW opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

