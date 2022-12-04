Stratis (STRAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.07 or 0.07467939 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00036697 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00080703 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059887 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009995 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025424 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,702,667 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
