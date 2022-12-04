Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Stock Down 0.4 %

Stride Company Profile

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Stride has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

