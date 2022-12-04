Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $329,292.06 and $2.45 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00240134 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085972 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

