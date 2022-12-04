Sumo Logic (SUMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 2.0 %

Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $922.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $12,366,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 993,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after acquiring an additional 803,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

