Sumo Logic (SUMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sumo Logic Trading Down 2.0 %
Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $922.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.
In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
