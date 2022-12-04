Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.
SU stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
