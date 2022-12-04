sUSD Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $47.88 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,626,684 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

