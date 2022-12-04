TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Towle & Co

Towle & Co boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after acquiring an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,973. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $101.49. 131,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,896. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.