Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $86.84 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009622 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025103 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008218 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000060 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,180,161,923 coins and its circulating supply is 5,979,096,178,742 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
