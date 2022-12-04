TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 8.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $218.84 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00081679 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00060599 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010099 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025787 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005358 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000266 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,153,161 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,530,742 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
