The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESCGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.67. 85,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,331. AES has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.97.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

