The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.67. 85,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,331. AES has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.97.

AES Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

