The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. 175,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,121. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

