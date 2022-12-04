The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $75.84. 1,722,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

