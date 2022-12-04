The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 149,275 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $160,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $99.43. 12,608,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,747,428. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.