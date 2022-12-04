Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $242.29 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00079829 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059655 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009904 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025207 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005318 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
