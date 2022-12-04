ThetaDrop (TDROP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.53 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $50.53 million and $27,554.28 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

