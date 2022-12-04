Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.80.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$158.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$159.60. The company has a market cap of C$76.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$145.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.37.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $445,575 in the last three months.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

