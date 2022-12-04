Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $64.97 million and $360,383.98 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.35992943 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $158,168.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

