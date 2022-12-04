Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.56 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $3.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00010711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00240209 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.81303196 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,724,011.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

