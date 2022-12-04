Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.59 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.22 billion and $3.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00010652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,103.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00240798 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.81303196 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,724,011.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

