Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.82 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and $3.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00010553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00242884 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.81303196 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,724,011.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

