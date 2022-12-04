Towle & Co Acquires 11,170 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Towle & Co increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 1,420,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.