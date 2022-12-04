Towle & Co Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Towle & Co lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 3.3% of Towle & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towle & Co owned approximately 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 4,900,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,878. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

