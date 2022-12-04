Towle & Co Has $168,000 Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter.

FOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

