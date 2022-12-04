Towle & Co Sells 10,360 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Towle & Co trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for 2.8% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Towle & Co owned about 0.68% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 641,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.