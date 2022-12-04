TraDAO (TOD) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. TraDAO has a total market cap of $306.91 million and approximately $25.93 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27282696 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

