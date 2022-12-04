Treatt (LON:TET) Price Target Raised to GBX 780 at Berenberg Bank

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 780 ($9.33) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Treatt Price Performance

Shares of TET stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £413.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,615.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 625.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.17. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,315 ($15.73).

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.