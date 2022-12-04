Tribe Price Up 2.7% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $95.10 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05946408 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00501772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.59 or 0.30255709 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

According to CryptoCompare, "TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations."

