Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $30.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

