Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $30.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.