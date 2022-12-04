Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($0.92).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.80) to GBX 68 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Trading Down 3.6 %

LON:TLW opened at GBX 42.22 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.51 million and a PE ratio of 844.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.47.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.