UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 309,962 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $259,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

