UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Monster Beverage worth $252,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

