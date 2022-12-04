UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $222.11 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,917 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Marvell Technology worth $222,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

