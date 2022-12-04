UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $245.67 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Moody’s worth $245,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 480,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.20.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $301.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.12. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

