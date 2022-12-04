UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,735,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.80% of VICI Properties worth $230,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

