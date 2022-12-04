UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of General Motors worth $193,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

