UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,851 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Boston Scientific worth $210,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

