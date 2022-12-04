UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 225,850 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,220,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $237,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

