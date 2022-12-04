UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $199,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

TT stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.