UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $216,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 264.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 769,773 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

