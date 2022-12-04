UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Norfolk Southern worth $204,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $235.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

