UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €29.24 ($30.14) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a one year high of €81.82 ($84.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.68.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.