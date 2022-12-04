Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.21.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day moving average is $405.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $477.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

