Ultra Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.31 million and $563,168.26 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,035.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00648525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00246136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059548 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20822946 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $534,412.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

