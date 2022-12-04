Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $108,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

