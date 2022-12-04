Uniswap Market Cap Achieves $4.78 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $65.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00036652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00448797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001279 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018650 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.20373972 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $76,973,472.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

