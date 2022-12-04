United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.